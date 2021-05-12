UofSC President Bob Caslen resigns, Pastides named interim president

New University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina’s president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has resigned.

Caslen submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, according to an email sent to students and faculty. The resignation will be effective Friday.

“I am sorry to those I have let down. I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead,” Caslen said in the email.

Trustees at the university previously refused to accept Caslen’s resignation.

The resignation comes after a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and misidentification of the school itself. A university spokesman said Caslen submitted his resignation to the board over the weekend to the board chairman, who did not accept it.

Student and faculty leaders had opposed the retired general and U.S. Military Academy superintendent, arguing he lacked qualifications to lead the university. The faculty Senate unanimously approved a no confidence vote.

Former University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides has been named interim president, according to our CBS affiliate WLTX.