AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There was some unique landing at Bush Field at Augusta Regional Airport on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for Augusta Regional Airport, a South Carolina Air National Guard jet performed an unplanned landing at Bush Field when an engine light came on during a flight exercise.

During the landing, two wheels on the landing gear popped, requiring Bush Field staff to tow the aircraft from the field.

According to the South Carolina Air National Guard based out of McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, SC, almost 100 miles away, an F-16 diverted as a precaution during routine training and was joined on the tarmac at Bush Field by another support aircraft in order to “maximize safety,” a standard operating procedure in such cases.

The pilot was able to safely land and exit the aircraft following the landing gear incident, according to the spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard.

The landing jet was met with emergency response and firetruck vehicles as a precaution.

Col. Andrew Thorne, 169th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, said in a statement:

“I’d like to thank everyone at Bush Field for the effective response to our aircraft diverting to your airport. Our pilots safely executed this incident with minimal impact, which demonstrates their skills and experience.”

According to the Augusta Regional Airport, there were no reported injuries and the jet was being housed at the airport until it could be assessed, the cause for the engine light switching on investigated, and, if possible, the plan repaired.