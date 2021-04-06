Unofficial results for Bamberg elections now in; run-off between Foster, Haynes scheduled on April 20

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — The unofficial results for the City of Bamberg General Election are in.

A run-off election between Nancy Foster and Joy Haynes will be held on April 20.

Mayor

Jeff Deibel – 102 votes (14.89%)

Nancy Foster – 257 votes (37.52%)

Joy C Haynes – 235 votes (34.31%)

Write-in totals – 91 votes (13.28%)

Total votes cast: 685

City Council District 4

Bobbi Bunch – 59 votes (100%)

Write-in totals – 0 votes (0%)

Total votes cast: 59

City Council District 5

Kim Compton – 147 votes (100%)

Write-in totals – 0 votes (0%)

Total votes cast: 147

City Council District 6

Ken Ahlin – 129 votes (98.4%)

Write-in totals – 2 votes (1.53%)

Total votes cast: 131

Commissioner of Public Works

Buzzy Bunch – 561 votes (98.42%)

Write-in totals – 9 votes (1.58%)

Total votes cast: 570