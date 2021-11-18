Unknown substance in Rocky Creek removed, residents can go outside

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Wednesday night, an environmental cleanup crew began work on containing the source of the unknown substance found in Rocky Creek.

The source of the substance was contained and removed from the location.

The cleanup crew is currently working on hazard mitigation and containment. No word how long that process will take.

People who live or work near Rocky Creek can go outside. However, if you smell the gasoline-like odor, you should return indoors.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is currently leading the investigation.