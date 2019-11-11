University of South Carolina fraternity suspended until 2023 due to hazing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (USC) has suspended one of its fraternities.

According to Jeff Stensland, USC spokesman, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity was suspended by the university until fall 2023 because of alleged hazing.

The fraternity’s letters will be removed and all members will be required to move out of their fraternity house in USC’s Greek Village.

The university worked together with the fraternity’s national organization to decide the chapter’s punishment.

Lambda Chi Alpha released a statement attributed to fraternity CEO Troy Medley.