University of South Carolina extends spring break 2020 due to coronavirus

AIKEN (WJBF) – University of South Carolina officials are extending spring break 2020 for another week.

They released a statement on their website about the decision:

“As the University of South Carolina Aiken continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), our first concern is the health, welfare and safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community. We are currently working with the Department of Health and Center for Disease Control to determine an appropriate response that proactively protects at-risk populations and reduces possible spread of the virus among campus constituents.

While students are on spring break this week, the university remains open, including residence halls and dining services.

Spring Break will be extended for a week (March 16 – 20) and no face-to-face classes or student meetings will be held. Online course will resume their regular schedule on March 16.

For more information, please visit our Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) page on the Student Health Center website.”

