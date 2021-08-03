University Hospital updates visitation policy as COVID variant surges

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Beginning August 9th, University Hospital’s visitation policy will change.

The policy will be as follows: One visitor per patient, per day. New visitation hours will be noon-6 p.m.

Reminder: visitors must be 18 or older, and Covid-19 patients are not allowed visitors.

UH WILL STRICTLY ENFORCE MASKING AMONG VISITORS, not just as they walk in the door or hallways, but ESPECIALLY IN PATIENT ROOMS.

