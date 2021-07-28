University Hospital to hold two COVID vaccination clinics

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only, first-dose Moderna vaccination clinic for Georgia and South Carolina residents 18 and older at University Hospital.

Register here:

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. to noon at University Hospital: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/165016421559

Thursday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to noon at University Hospital: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/165017597075

The date of the second dose clinic four weeks after the first dose, also at University Hospital, so please make sure you are able to return on that date. You will return at the same appointment time four weeks later for your second dose.

The reservation limit is two.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

You ARE NOT eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days. (Shingles, Flu, MMR booster, Pneumonia, etc.)

Please read the details below to ensure you qualify before registering:

You must be a Georgia or South Carolina resident and show a valid ID for age, resident and reservation verification at the vaccination site.

There is a limit of two reservations per email for people who qualify, but you can also make just one.

You can only make ONE appointment in your name. If two people are attending, both names must be in the reservation. Duplicates will be deleted and reopened for reservations.