University Hospital to hold COVID vaccination clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – University Hospital will hold a registration only COVID vaccination clinic Thursday at University Hospital.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

University Hospital’s first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccination clinic for Georgia and South Carolina residents 18 and older will be held at University Hospital at 1350 Walton Way in Augusta on Thursday, August 12 from 8:00 am-12:00 am.

You must make a reservation HERE.

You ARE NOT eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days. (Shingles, Flu, MMR booster, Pneumonia, etc.)

Please read the details below to ensure you qualify before registering:

You must be a Georgia or South Carolina resident and show a valid ID for age, resident and reservation verification at the vaccination site.

There is a limit of two reservations per email for people who qualify, but you can also make just one.

You can only make ONE appointment in your name. If two people are attending, both names must be in the reservation. Duplicates will be deleted and reopened for reservations.

You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment. It will say it is a “ticket,” but you do not have to bring it with you. We will receive notice of your reservation.

You must have transportation to the hospital, and you will have to leave your car and enter the building — it is not a drive-through vaccination.

A mask must cover your mouth and nose at all times at the vaccination site.

If you meet the above qualifications, you may register for the clinic. You will need to enter your name and a valid email address. Do not attend the clinic if you do not receive a conformation email and do not call the hospital or your physician as they cannot register you over the phone.