University Hospital scheduled to hold Pfizer Vaccine Booster Clinic Oct. 8th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only, Pfizer vaccination booster clinic for qualified, fully vaccinated (TWO DOSES OF PFIZER as of or before March 30, 2021) persons needing a booster.
The event is at First Baptist Church of Augusta located at 3500 Walton Way Extension.
TO QUALIFY, YOU MUST:
- Show a valid ID AND your vaccination card
- Have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine as of or before March 30, 2021
- Be 65 years and older (or)
- 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (or)
- 18+ who work in high-risk settings (or)
- 18+ who live in high-risk settings
The reservation limit is two.
You ARE NOT eligible to participate if:
- You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.
- You or anyone you live with has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.
- You have been treated with antibody therapy for Covid-19 in the past 90 days.
Please read the details below to ensure you qualify before registering:
- There is a limit of two reservations per email for people who qualify, but you can also make just one.
- You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment. It will say it is a “ticket,” but you do not have to bring it with you. We will receive notice of your reservation.
- You must have transportation to the church, and you will have to leave your car and enter the building — it is not a drive-through vaccination.
- Please wear a mask covering your mouth and nose at all times at the vaccination site.
If you meet the above qualifications, register for a time slot by clicking here and following the instructions.
You must enter your name and a valid email address.
Please do not attend if you do not receive an email confirming your reservation.