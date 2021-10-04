University Hospital scheduled to hold Pfizer Vaccine Booster Clinic Oct. 8th

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only, Pfizer vaccination booster clinic for qualified, fully vaccinated (TWO DOSES OF PFIZER as of or before March 30, 2021) persons needing a booster.

The event is at First Baptist Church of Augusta located at 3500 Walton Way Extension.

Register here.

TO QUALIFY, YOU MUST:

Show a valid ID AND your vaccination card

Have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine as of or before March 30, 2021

Be 65 years and older (or)

18+ who have underlying medical conditions (or)

18+ who work in high-risk settings (or)

18+ who live in high-risk settings

The reservation limit is two.

You ARE NOT eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

Please read the details below to ensure you qualify before registering:

There is a limit of two reservations per email for people who qualify, but you can also make just one.

You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment. It will say it is a “ticket,” but you do not have to bring it with you. We will receive notice of your reservation.

You must have transportation to the church, and you will have to leave your car and enter the building — it is not a drive-through vaccination.

Please wear a mask covering your mouth and nose at all times at the vaccination site.

If you meet the above qualifications, register for a time slot by clicking here and following the instructions.

You must enter your name and a valid email address.

Please do not attend if you do not receive an email confirming your reservation.