University Hospital expanding visitation policy

News
Posted: / Updated:
University_Hospital_and_AU_in_partnershi_0_20190123222645

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As of Tuesday, February 9, 2021 University Hospital is expanding its visitation policy.

All visitors must be older than 18 and must wear a mask at all times inside the hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the following areas:

INPATIENT

  • One visitor allowed per day, per inpatient.

OUTPATIENT/SURGERIES AND PROCEDURES

  • One visitor allowed per day, per outpatient being seen for surgery or a procedure.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

  • One visitor allowed per patient.

END OF LIFE

  • Two visitors; others allowed on a case-by-case basis.

W. G. WATSON, M.D., WOMEN’S CENTER

  • Labor & Delivery: One support person is allowed who must remain with the patient until discharge. One additional visitor is allowed per day, per Labor & Delivery patient.

NICU

  • One parent allowed Monday-Friday, 8-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon to
    4 p.m.

Patients with cognitive or communicative disabilities or issues, a support person will
be allowed to accompany the patient throughout their stay, whether inpatient or
outpatient, according to the qualifiers outlined by the Office for Civil Rights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories