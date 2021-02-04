University Hospital expanding visitation policy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As of Tuesday, February 9, 2021 University Hospital is expanding its visitation policy.

All visitors must be older than 18 and must wear a mask at all times inside the hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the following areas:

INPATIENT

One visitor allowed per day, per inpatient.

OUTPATIENT/SURGERIES AND PROCEDURES

One visitor allowed per day, per outpatient being seen for surgery or a procedure.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

One visitor allowed per patient.

END OF LIFE

Two visitors; others allowed on a case-by-case basis.

W. G. WATSON, M.D., WOMEN’S CENTER

Labor & Delivery: One support person is allowed who must remain with the patient until discharge. One additional visitor is allowed per day, per Labor & Delivery patient.

NICU

One parent allowed Monday-Friday, 8-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon to

4 p.m.



Patients with cognitive or communicative disabilities or issues, a support person will

be allowed to accompany the patient throughout their stay, whether inpatient or

outpatient, according to the qualifiers outlined by the Office for Civil Rights.