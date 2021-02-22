University Hospital cancels Monday’s 2nd vaccine clinic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Severe weather across the US is interrupting University’s vaccine supply and they have to postpone the second-dose Moderna vaccination clinic at First Baptist Church of Augusta today, Monday, Feb. 22.

A new date has not yet been scheduled, but CDC guidelines allow for the second dose to be given up to 42 days after the first dose in situations where a delay is unavoidable.

If patients get a vaccine at an alternate location, please let them know by sending an email to healthmail@uh.org

