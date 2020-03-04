University Hospital announces visitation restrictions due to coronavirus

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – University Hospital is also enacting some restrictions due to the potential for the coronavirus. Visitation there is being limited to immediate family or caregivers.
No person younger than 12 is allowed to visit a patient at the hospital. No one with a cold or flu-like symptoms will be allowed. And patients can only have two visitors.
