University Hospital announces visitation restrictions due to coronavirus

University Hospital and AU in partnership for cancer treatments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – University Hospital is also enacting some restrictions due to the potential for the coronavirus. Visitation there is being limited to immediate family or caregivers.

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

No person younger than 12 is allowed to visit a patient at the hospital. No one with a cold or flu-like symptoms will be allowed. And patients can only have two visitors.

