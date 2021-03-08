University Hospital and Shepeard Community Blood Center asking for blood donations

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – University Hospital is currently experiencing a blood shortage. They’re working closely with Shepeard Community Blood Center to help resolve this issue.

Both facilities are asking for ALL blood donations, but especially from those that are O Positive and O Negative.

Shepeard Community Blood Center has three locations CSRA residents can donate at:

Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road – (706) 737-4551

Evans: 4329 Washington Road – (706) 854-1582

Aiken: 353 Fabian Drive – (803) 643-7996

One donation can save three LOCAL lives.