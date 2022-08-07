AUGUSTA, Ga./AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Justice First Tour 2022 is in the CSRA this week.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness about the issues in the community and bring people together in unity.

On Friday, August 12, it will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Center for African American History, Art & Culture on York Street Northeast in Aiken.

That night at 6 p.m., it will be held at Hudson Memorial CME Church on Taylor Street in Augusta.

Both events will offer free food, music, speakers, entertainment, and more.