United Way’s Stuff the Bus is back

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Students are going back to school and many families across the CSRA cannot afford school supplies. The United Way of the CSRA aims to help those students in need set up for a successful year.

After having to go virtual last year, the United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign is back. The event collects school supplies that will be donated to schools across the CSRA.

In previous years, the event has been in person with supplies only, and last year was by online monetary donation only. This year it will be a hybrid of both.

Brittany Burnett is the president and CEO of United Way of the CSRA. She said the organization has been doing the event for ten years.

“We realized there was a huge gap when it came time for kids to go back to school. When many of the kids in our community didn’t have ample supplies to really start off that very first day of school with the supplies they needed to set them up for success for the year,” said Burnett.

Burnett said the event has always been successful and she looks forward to seeing how collecting supplies and online donations will work out this year. She said this drive is needed now more than ever.

“What we have really seen in the past year is that many families are continuing to struggle every day. Some are catching up because they were out of work for months or maybe they are still out of work. Maybe they had to stay home with their kids when there was no option for their kids to go to school in person. So that’s really set a lot of families back where they don’t have the resources to buy necessary school supplies to make sure their kids are prepared for that very first day of school.”

Stuff the Bus takes place Friday, July 23 at the Kroc Center from 8 am to noon. You can take your school supply donation and drop it off there.

If you don’t have time to drop off supplies but would like to make a financial donation just CLICK HERE.