AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again, kids are heading back to school. Parents are out shopping for clothes and school supplies. But, every year thousands of students in the CSRA head back to school without the supplies they need to be successful for the year.

United Way of the CSRA is collecting notebooks, paper, pencils, crayons and all other basic school supplies during two “Stuff the Bus” events. As donations get dropped off, dozens of volunteers will be on hand to collect and sort the school supplies. Those supplies will be delivered to schools in the CSRA to distribute as needed.

Volunteers collect and sort school supplies during a “Stuff the Bus” event in 2021.

The organization’s President and CEO said this year, because of inflation, even more families may need these supplies than before.

“So it’s really interesting because we’re continuing to see this evolution of people that need help. And people that need help for the very first time,” said Brittany Burnett. “People that in the past, maybe they were able to make just enough to make ends meet. And that just enough isn’t enough anymore.”

Burnett adds that it means a lot to donors and to folks at United Way to be able to give back to the community, especially during a time when prices are so high.

“Well it’s so heartwarming to know that, really, our neighbors want to help their neighbors. And we know that all kids have an equal opportunity and deserve an equal chance to thrive and succeed together. And for families that are really struggling right now as we’re seeing increases in costs of everything, this is a time when even more than ever before, school supplies could be a luxury.”

You can “Stuff the Bus” Friday, July 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Kroc Center on Broad Street in Augusta. You can drive through and drop off you donations.

Saturday, July 23, you can help students in Burke County. A “Stuff the Bus” event is from 9 a.m to 1 p.m at Walmart in Waynesboro.

If you are unable to attend either event, but want to help then you can donate financially to the “Stuff the Bus” campaign online.