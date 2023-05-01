The new building for United Way of Aiken County on Morgan Road.

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- The United Way of Aiken County has finally moved into its new home. The organization bought the building on Morgan Road last July and began to remodel it. They recently moved in and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It’s the old Aiken Senior Life Services building and gives the United Way much needed space.

President Sharon Rodgers told NewsChannel 6 that the purchase of the building and money for renovations came from loans and the plutonium settlement. The organization’s new home provides more office space for employees and partners, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms and more.

“We have a very large community room that we can hold events. We had our first board meeting. We have fifty board members and this is the first time in 71 years we have been able to have a board meeting at our office,” said Rodgers.

Their old building had a lot of structural problems and they had outgrown it. This new location gives them an additional 2,000 square feet of space.

They have already hit the ground running with a workshop event planned for June.

Rodgers said the new building is a huge improvement over the old one.

“We have a room for our server. Our server used to be shoved in the closet and overheated all the time. We had our coy machine out in the hall. We had steep stairs going upstairs and everything is on one level. Everybody has an office. We have a file room. It’s just an amazing space.”

The United Way serves the community in many ways- like collecting and donating school supplies and building wheel chair ramps for those in need.

For help from the United Way of Aiken County, just visit their website or dial 211.