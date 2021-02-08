United Way launches ‘Ride United’ transportation access program

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – United Way of the CSRA has recently launched ‘Ride United’, an initiative to help transportation gaps in the community.

In partnership with General Motors and Lyft, United way will schedule and dispatch Lyft rides for eligible participants.

Individuals in need of transportation assistance can dial 2-1-1 or call (706) 826-1492, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to schedule a ride.

Rides can be scheduled for either on demand or up to a week in advance.

This service is for residents of Richmond and Columbia counties.