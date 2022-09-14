MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta.

Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of Representatives, Dr. Alveda King.

Unite Georgia Bus Stop and Women for Herschel Rally in Augusta

WHEN: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, 6:00 PM

WHERE: Savannah Rapids Pavilion – 3300 Evans to Locks Rd, Martinez, GA 30907

WHO: Herschel Walker, Ginger Howard, Dr. Alveda King