AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder.

It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed.

The subject is described as a black man wearing a Carhartt hooded jacket, a black ski mask, and black pants with a large tear in the left knee.

He was additionally seen wearing black and white socks over the outside of his New Balance tennis shoes.

The man was also riding a black bicycle described as having a white cross beam and a small luggage rack over the rear tire.

If you know anything about this person or the incident in question, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-18080.