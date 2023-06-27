AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Richmond County Tax Commissioner Chris Johnson is our guest on this edition of The Means Report. He talks to us about everything that goes into your annual tax bill. He also talks about the appeals process if you disagree with your property valuation. Time is of the essence when it comes to those appeals, so you will want to watch this interview. Commissioner Johnson tells us about his role in the collection of utilities fees and car tag payments. Don’t miss this informative interview with Tax Commissioner Chris Johnson. Be sure to join us each week for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Understanding your property taxes with Commissioner Chris Johnson
by: Brad Means
