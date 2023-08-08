AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) These hot summer months can really drive your power bill up. That’s why we are welcoming two experts from Georgia Power to The Means Report. They have advice on ways to reduce our electric expenses. They also talk about appliances that are available to help cut costs. There’s also assistance for those having difficulty paying their bill. Watch this interview and be sure to join us every week for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.