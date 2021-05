AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Some good news to share from University Hospital!

The last time the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized was in the single digits was June 2020, nearly a year ago!

As of Monday morning, there are 9 confirmed Covid-19 patients hospitalized.

The highest number was 149 people hospitalized with the virus in January of 2021.

University Hospital has cared for 2,471 hospitalized patients since March 1, 2020.