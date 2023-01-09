AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF ) – Many bulldog fans are geared up to watch the Dawgs take on TCU in the national championship.

It’s a regular Monday night for some, but for UGA fans it’s a chance for a second straight national championship.

Fans stopped buy Manny’s Sports bar in downtown Augusta to celebrate in front of the big screen.

“Defensive line is not really doing what I thought we wanted to do but the offense is doing what we’ve done all season, so we’re gonna be fine we’re better coached than they are we’re more disciplined and they are we’ll fine,” said Will Dasher, UGA football fan.

Dasher was confident the Dawgs would hold their early lead.

“I expect to celebrate here because honestly this place is incredible for even being open tonight Manny’s is a great bar and I’m just really thankful that they’re open because a lot of places didn’t open tonight,“ said Dasher.

Academy Sports has its national championship gear out and ready to sell. The store – staying open late to help fans celebrate.

“Well, we’ll open up here shortly after the game is clinched but it won’t be immediately after, but shortly after they clinch we’ll, we’ll open up that morning, that night shortly afterwards and then we’ll obviously open up the next day with the same plan,” said Sean Reck, Store Director, Academy Sports.

Fans also say that they’re just happy that sports bars like Manny’s were open tonight so they could be able to have fun.