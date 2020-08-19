UGA announces new stadium capacity of 20-25%, ticket plan

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – The University of Georgia announced a new 2020 football ticket plan, with Sanford Stadium’s capacity set between 20 and 25 percent. The announcement was released to season ticket holders by the UGA Athletic Association.

Other details released show that he 2020 football season has been adjusted to a 10-game conference schedule with four home games. Home games will be played against Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt, with capacity reduced for each game.

Single game tickets will be offered to provide opportunities for current Hartman Fund donors who are season ticket holders to enjoy Georgia Football home games in the fall.

Those who decide not to attend games in the fall will retain their season ticket holder status, and there will be an opportunity for refunds on previously paid Hartman Fund contributions, season tickets, or seatback purchases.

Ticket holders will be able to renew their previous season ticket locations for the 2021 season, regardless of their ticket buying decisions for the modified season in 2020.

Single tickets will cost $150 per ticket, per game, including a $75 ticket price and a $75 contribution requirement, according to the release by officials. Ticket costs will be deducted from previously paid 2020 football season ticket payments and Hartman Fund contributions. All tickets will include a seatback on each seat to help with social distancing, and will be delivered via mobile delivery.

Ticket holders will need to download their tickets on their smartphones to scan for entry on game days. Masks will be required when entering Sanford Stadium and when moving through the concourse, officials say.

Additionally, officials say:

The number of games in which you are eligible to qualify for will be based on your 2020 Hartman Fund annual giving level and/or involvement in the Magill Society. All donors who opt-in will be prompted to fill out an application to request a 4-ticket block to each and every game they would want to attend. In order to maximize capacity, the socially distanced model only allots for blocks of 4 seats. All 4 seats must be purchased by the same account.

From UGA Athletic Association

The UGA Ticket Office will allocate tickets to each individual game based on cumulative TGBC priority points and availability. Tickets for the 2020 modified football season will be different from your existing seat locations, and could change game by game based on demand, priority, and availability.

Seat allocations will be socially distanced through Sanford Stadium in the 100, 200, 300, and 600 levels. Requesting tickets will not guarantee assignment.

UGAAA will provide opportunities to receive refunds for 2020 Hartman Fund contributions, football season tickets, and/or seatback costs before the end of the 2020 calendar year. There will be an option to convert any balances to a charitable contribution benefiting the COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund.

If you convert your balances to charitable contributions benefiting the Fund, you will receive triple priority points (three priority points per dollar converted) and a gift receipt for tax filing purposes. Any refunded Hartman Fund contributions will be taken out of your cumulative TGBC priority point total.

Season ticket payments and Hartman Fund contributions will not be eligible to be rolled over for the 2021 season. If you have questions, visit the UGA Football FAQ page here.

Latest Headlines: