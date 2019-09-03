Uber and Lyft offering free rides to shelters in wake of Hurricane Dorian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFLA/WJBF) – As Hurricane Dorian continues it’s trek along the east coast of Florida, Uber is now offering free rides to anyone needing a ride to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

How to redeem a free round trip (up to $20 each way) to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter:

1. Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu

2. Scroll down to Promotions

3. Tap “Add Promo Code”

4. Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap “Add”

5. Select any of the Georgia and South Carolina shelters listed on the Red Cross website.

Lyft is offering two free rides up to $15 each when users use the code “DORIANRELIEF”. The code runs until Sept. 15