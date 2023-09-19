AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new joint training center in downtown Augusta opens its doors for plumbers and steamfitters.

Last week, UA Local 150 opened its doors to a new, expanded training center.

Leaders of the union tell us this is just one of the ways they are building for the future.

Local 150, consists of union plumbers, pipefitters, welders, HVAC personnel, sketchers and instrument fitters.

“A hundred and fifteen years old,” said Bill Wright, business manager of UA Local 150. “And we’d like to be another 115 years down the road.”

Located on Telfair Street, the center holds an array of apprenticeship training opportunities and classes throughout the year.

“This new facility was built to gain back some market share in the plumbing and HVAC industry, along with medical gas, instrumentation and things like that,” said Wright.

The new, state-of-the-art facility is made possible by its members who paid into the fund.

With around 60 apprentices so far, local 150 leaders say they are excited to move forward with their training opportunities.

“It’s right on time to participate in the workforce development hub that the Biden Administration is pushing,” said Moses Todd, building committee chairman for UA Local 150. “As you know, Augusta was one of the five cities nationwide that was picked.”

Wright tells us that Local 150 will also be offering additional classes.

“It’s also journeymen classes as well,” said Wright. “So, you know, our members can come down here when they have time, take additional training, certifications, you know, to help them… You know, the more certifications they have, the better they can secure job opportunities as well.”

Apprenticeship classes run two nights per week and require union membership. You can find more information about Local 150 and how you can get involved on https://ua150.org/