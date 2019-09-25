World’s oldest barber dies at 108

(CNN) – A New York community is saying good-bye to a beloved neighbor who was the oldest working barber.

Anthony Mancinelli was 108-years-old and had been cutting hair for almost as long.

He started when he was just 12, a few years after coming to the U.S. from Italy.

Calvin Coolidge was in the White House, alcohol was prohibited and the great depression hadn’t happened yet!

Mancinelli was still cutting hair as recently as last December.

When tv station WABC profiled him in 2016, he was working five days a week, living alone, driving and cutting his own hair.

He holds the Guinness World Record for Oldest Working Barber.