World War II vet, 95, graduates more than 70 years after leaving high school

Joe Perricone walked across the stage to fetch his diploma Saturday, more than 70 years after leaving school to join the war.

Perricone was attending Hillsborough High School in Feb. 1943 when he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Perricone was sent to Europe and returned to Tampa after the war. He received his diploma, but never got to walk at graduation.

His granddaughter, Ana Maria Palermo, recently reached out on a local community Facebook page and found someone to help her arrange for her grandfather to walk at the school’s graduation ceremony on Saturday.

The veteran finally received his diploma in person at a ceremony Saturday and was honored for his service.