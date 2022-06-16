(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, FIFA revealed the 16 North American cities that will host 2026 World Cup matches.

There were 23 venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada that were bidding to play host to the highly-anticipated tournament, with the majority in the U.S. Three were in Canada and three in Mexico.

See the full list of selected cities below:

United States

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Mexico

Guadalajara

Monterrey

Mexico City

Canada

Vancouver

Toronto

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.