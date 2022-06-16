(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, FIFA revealed the 16 North American cities that will host 2026 World Cup matches.
There were 23 venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada that were bidding to play host to the highly-anticipated tournament, with the majority in the U.S. Three were in Canada and three in Mexico.
See the full list of selected cities below:
United States
- Seattle
- San Francisco
- Los Angeles
- Kansas City
- Dallas
- Atlanta
- Houston
- Boston
- Philadelphia
- Miami
- New York/New Jersey
Mexico
- Guadalajara
- Monterrey
- Mexico City
Canada
- Vancouver
- Toronto
This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.