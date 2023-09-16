WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say police have discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland.

They have detained and pressed charges against a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter on murder and incest charges.

A prosecutor told the all-news broadcaster TVN24 that the woman was charged with two counts of murder and one of incest.

The woman’s 54-year-old father was charged with three counts of murder in the case of the newborns and two of incest.