Witnesses say North Carolina man jumped onto truck hood before fatal shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Two witnesses say a man shot by an off-duty North Carolina sheriff’s deputy jumped onto the hood of the deputy’s truck.

According tot he Fayetteville Police Department, the witnesses’ statements are included in videos that have been released on Friday, a day AFTER obtaining a judge’s permission.

In one of the recordings from last Saturday, a man tells a police officer that Jason Walker, who was African-American, jumped onto the hood of a truck driven by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeffrey Hash, who is Caucasian, and then Hash got out of the truck and shot him.

In another, a man who identifies himself as Walker’s father says his son jumped onto the truck and ripped off a windshield wiper before Hash got out and shot him.