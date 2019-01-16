White supremacy comments prompt calls for congressman's resignation
Washington, D.C. (WJBF) - Republican Congressman Steve King is facing growing calls for his resignation even from his own party.
Mitt Romney says, "What he said was reprehensible and ought to lead to his resignation from Congress."
King has been stripped of his committee assignments. The punishment comes after the Iowa Republican told the NY Times, "White nationalist, white supremacist, western civilization, how did that language become offensive?"
Comments King says were mischaracterized.
"I am simply an American nationalist," King said.
But that explanation was not enough for his colleagues. Tuesday they voted on a resolution of disapproval.
Despite a foreceful reprimand King seems determined to stay in congress.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high