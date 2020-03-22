White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- When the coronavirus currently sweeping the world was first identified, many comparisons were made between COVID-19 and the flu. Doctors treating patients during the current coronavirus pandemic say the comparison simply isn't accurate.

Dr. Roberto Cosentini works at the main hospital of the city of Bergamo, the area in Italy hardest hit by the new coronavirus. He explained to UK broadcaster Sky News that COVID-19 the disease caused by the virus, is nothing like the flu.