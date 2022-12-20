WASHINGTON (AP) – Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo is being ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank.

Wells has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday ordered Wells to repay $2 billion to consumers and enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank.

The bureau spelled out a laundry list of consumer financial law violations, from illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.