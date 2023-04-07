ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were shot Friday evening on the Isle of Palms, according to city officials.

IOP said that the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on the beach behind the Sea Cabins near 1140 Ocean Boulevard.

Officials said that hundreds of people were gathered on the beach near the pier for senior skip day. Several altercations took place and shots rang out.

IOPPD said that most of the victims were teens, and at least one victim appeared to be middle-aged.

Several people were detained on weapons charges, but IOPPD does not yet know if one of those individuals was the shooter.

IOPPD shut down the beach all the way to the County Park. Officials did not say when it was expected to reopen.

IOPPD was already planning to step up patrols over the weekend ahead of spring break. Patrols will likely be increased further after the shooting.

Several agencies are on scene assisting with the investigation, including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sullivan’s Island Police Department, and more. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and federal agencies have also offered assistance.

