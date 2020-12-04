WATCH LIVE: VP Pence campaigns for GOP senators at Savannah rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vice President Mike Pence is back in the Hostess City Friday.

The vice president will soon be speaking at a Defend the Majority Rally for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who both face runoffs on Jan. 5.

The event started shortly after 2 p.m. at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Several Republican leaders are in attendance, including Rep. Buddy Carter. A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp said due to a family emergency, the governor and first lady will not be able to greet the vice president in Savannah as planned.

Pence made his way to Savannah from Atlanta, where he visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, joined by Loeffler and Perdue.

The three met with CDC Director Robert Redfield to discuss the latest on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As you said the other day in Tennessee, we can now say ‘in the near days ahead,'” Redfield said.

Pence thanked Redfield and his staff, saying Americans “owe a debt of gratitude and honor” for their work during the pandemic.

“Help is on the way,” said the vice president. “We all have a role to play and we’ll continue to play it, we’ll continue to all of us to our part.”