WATCH LIVE: Conservators opening the 1887 time capsule found where Lee statue once stood in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of searching, the elusive and mysterious 1887 time capsule was found Monday on the site where the Robert E, Lee Monument once stood. The copper box was located beneath the statue’s pedestal. Experts are opening the 36-pound box this afternoon as Virginians and history buffs everywhere watch to learn what’s inside.

According to Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator, the time capsule contains items that they expected to see such as coins, books and ammunition from the Civil War.

After the time capsule was retrieved yesterday, the box was photographed and a portable X-ray machine was used to confirm that the box is copper. A bomb squad also evaluated the box to make sure that there was no live ammunition inside.

The group of conservators working on the project began work to open the box prior to today’s live event at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources lab in Richmond. After initial work to open the time capsule, it was closed immediately because of water condensation. Blotter paper and silica gel were used to keep the historic artifacts dry.

They left the top of the box intact in order to open it today – more than 130 years after the time capsule was buried.

The lead box that was found earlier this year and opened last week ended up being a false alarm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

12/27/2021: After last week’s false alarm, 1887 time capsule unearthed after months-long search

12/27/2021: Historic 1887 time capsule found at the former Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

12/24/21: One down, but search for another capsule continues at site of Lee Monument

12/22/21: What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee Monument

12/21/21: Time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument opened; books, envelope & coin inside

12/17/21: Northam announces historic time capsule may have been found in Lee pedestal

9/8/21: PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Richmond’s Monument Avenue after 131 years

9/7/21: PHOTOS: Scenes from the Robert E. Lee statue on the eve of its removal in Richmond

9/7/21: Black ballerina photo, vaccine card, poem and other artifacts to replace existing Lee monument time capsule

9/7/21: Locals, travelers get last-minute photos, reflection before Robert E. Lee statue comes down

9/6/21: Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue to come down