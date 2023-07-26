HANNA, Ind. (WGN) — A video shows a crop dusting plane nearly hitting a semi-truck in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m., Clifton Howard, 26, was driving on U.S. 30 when he noticed a crop dusting plane about one mile out.

Moments later, the plane soared directly in front of him and nearly struck the semi-truck in the next lane.

The incident didn’t seem to faze him.

“Afterwards I continued on my way,” he said. “I didn’t change my pants or anything like that…”

While crop dusting planes generally fly low, the FAA states pilots flying them must operate “with maximum safety to persons and property on the surface.”

Another man WGN News spoke with said the plane nearly clipped his vehicle at around the same time.

Several commenters on Howard’s post expressed dismay over the incident.