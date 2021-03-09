Washington, D.C. pipe bomb suspect wanted: $100,000 reward offered

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for placing pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021.

On January 5, 2021, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. an unknown person planted two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. One pipe bomb was placed in an alley behind the RNC headquarters and another pipe bomb next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters.

The unknown person wore a face mask, a grey hoodie sweatshirt and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. They had a backpack in their hand.

The devices were made out of 1×8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer and homemade black powder.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.