Video captures dramatic rescue after man falls 100 ft in Badlands National Park

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (NewsNation Now) — A helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell 100 feet among steep canyons in South Dakota’s Badlands National Park Saturday.

Local firefighters and Park Service Rangers found the 33-year-old man in a deep crevasse in the Norbeck Pass area just before 3:30 p.m., NewsNation affiliate KELO reported. He suffered head injuries.

Authorities said crews tried to pull the man out with ropes, but those efforts proved unsuccessful.

The South Dakota National Guard then arrived by Black Hawk helicopter, hoisting the man out of the crevasse at around 8:45 p.m. He was then transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital.

The rescue effort was captured on video.

The man’s condition remains unknown at this time.

NewsNation affiliate KELO contributed to this report.