Editor’s note: News13 will livestream Harris’ speech. You will be able to watch it live in the video player above this story.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Myrtle Beach to speak at Saturday afternoon’s 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat.

Harris is scheduled to speak at about 1:15 p.m. It is the vice president’s seventh visit to South Carolina.

Numerous roads have been blocked off by authorities ahead of Harris’ arrival in Myrtle Beach.

Harris will use the visit to Myrtle Beach to mark the third anniversary of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. She also plans to talk about what the Biden administration refers to as attacks on fundamental freedoms and the administration’s commitments to Black Americans.

Harris’ visit to Myrtle Beach will come less than a month before the South Carolina Democratic primary election on Feb. 3.

The conference at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort will continue through Sunday.