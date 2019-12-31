Veggie noodle company recalls ramen due to listeria

(CNN) – Veggie noodle company is recalling one of its soup products.

Cece’s Veggie Company brand ramen with chicken broth comes with separately packaged egg supplied by Almark Foods.

Those eggs are associated with a listeria outbreak.

The bacteria can be fatal for children and the elderly… and can cause miscarriages and still births for pregnant women.

For everyone else, listeria causes short-term gastrointestinal distress commonly referred to as food poisoning.

No cases of listeria have been linked to veggie noodle company’s ramen.

The company says it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.