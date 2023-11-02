(WJBF) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is helping to fulfill some holiday wishes this season.

According to their website, it’s super easy for you or your organization to help a child or family.

You read a letter(s) from the site. Choose who you want to adopt for the holiday season. And gifts are sent to the recipient from “Santa”.

Santa’s mail room has already begun accepting letters for the 2023 season. But it’s not too late to send one in.

Registration for adoptions open Monday, November 6th and adoptions start November 20th.

