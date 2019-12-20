US watching North Korea for ‘Christmas gift’ missile launch

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is closely watching North Korea for signs of a possible missile launch or nuclear test in the coming days that officials are referring to as a “Christmas surprise.”

A substantial launch or test could signal a decision by Pyongyang to end its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

That would deal a significant blow to one of the Trump administration’s major foreign policy initiatives: the drive to get North Korea back to negotiations on ending its nuclear weapons program.

