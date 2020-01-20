US VP Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at church service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a church service Sunday in Tennessee in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pence attended the service at the Holy City Church of God in Memphis on Sunday, the day before the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader.

Pence says King touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire.

Pence acknowledged the nation’s deep divide and says Americans must rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced.

Before the service, Pence toured the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.

