SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say that Pvt. Travis King is in American custody.

The American soldier crossed into North Korea two months ago. One official said King was transferred to American custody in China.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss King’s status ahead of the announcement.

Earlier, North Korea said it would expel King.

That announcement surprised some observers who had expected the North to drag out his detention in the hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the rivals.

Though King’s expulsion resolves a still-mysterious episode, it almost certainly does not end his troubles.

He had been declared AWOL by the U.S. government.