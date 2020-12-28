Update: McCormick Co. attempted prison escape investigation

McCormick Co., SC (WJBF)– Sunday night five inmates attempted to escape from a high security prison in McCormick Co. South Carolina.

The attempt was unsuccessful and all inmates were accounted for before midnight.

“Those five I know will be receiving charges for attempted escape,” Police Chief Willis said.

The phrase “hostage situation” circulated on social media, but that was not the case, according to Chief Willis.

“According to their protocol, if inmates are trying to take over a dorm or a level, the guards actually secure themselves in a room and barricade themselves in to make sure they don’t get taken hostage,” Willis said. “And that’s what happened, two of the guards secured themselves in a secure room to keep from being taken hostage.”

It took just over three hours to contain the situation and account for all inmates.

“It’s right at 900 inmates out there, and they have to go though and visually put a picture up by each inmate before they can clear the count. That’s what actually takes so long,” Chief Willis said. “They actually have to go through and look at each cell, each inmate, and say ‘yeah, you’re the person’ before they can clear count.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Corrections are further investigating the situation.