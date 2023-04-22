JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A reward for information in the rock attack that killed a 20-year-old Colorado driver has increased to up to $17,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released information on the award increase on Friday, saying it was donated by someone close to the family of Alexa Bartell. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

“No piece of information is insignificant,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers stressed in the announcement.

Bartell, of Arvada, was driving near the 10600 block of Indiana Street on Wednesday night when someone threw a large rock at her vehicle, killing her.

Investigators say the attack was one in a series of at least five that night in Jefferson and Boulder counties that involved a light-colored pickup truck or SUV (see the list of incident addresses below). They believe there could be more victims.

“If you were in any of these areas and witnessed anything related to the suspect vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers,” the organization pleaded.

“If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by, we want to hear from you,” they added.

Jefferson County investigators have also called for the help of Tesla owners in the investigation, asking them to check their system for any video that could be evidence in Bartell’s killing.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Arvada and Westminster police departments in the case.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided FOX31 with a photo of Alexa Bartell’s windshield to show the damage the rock caused leading to her death (Photo credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rock attacks: Timeline and locations

10:04 p.m. – 100th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster: A rock went through a windshield, but the driver was uninjured

10:26 p.m. – Highway 93 at Highway 72 in Arvada: Rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

10:30 p.m. – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County: Rock went through the windshield and caused minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. – McCaslin Boulevard and Indiana Street near the entrance to the Rock Creek neighborhood in Boulder County: Rock hit a Toyota 4Runner and caused body damage to the vehicle but the driver was uninjured

10:45 p.m. – 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County: Rock went through a windshield of a yellow Chevrolet Spark and killed the driver

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).